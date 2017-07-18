Chacon arrives today

Argentine challenger, Nicolas Javier Chacon will arrive in Ghana today ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ghana’s ‘Royal Storm’, Isaac Dogboe at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Chacon’s arrival comes exactly two days after top American referee for the fight, Tony Weeks touched down in the Ghanaian capital for what has been christened the ‘Journey to Vegas’ put up by the Rising Star Africa Promotions Syndicate.

The bout will be Dogboe’s first defense of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International title he won after conquering Julian Evaristo Aristule in December 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand

He is expected to arrive in the company of his coach and one other technical man for the final eliminator for the super bantamweight world title and would be met on arrival by the promoters and officials from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Dogboe may boast of an intimidating 16-0-0 record but Chacon’s experience and ring craft coupled with an equally imposing three losses from 25 outings tells its own story.

Jack Danny Leigh, a supervisor of the WBO is also expected in the country tomorrow ahead of the big event.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Paul Dogboe, promoter of the event said the team was disappointed over the failure of their major sponsors to deliver but would organise a good show for Ghanaian boxing fans.

He said the outdoor advertising agency, DDP, Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel and Silver Star, distributors of Mercedes Benz vehicles are partners in the form of official hospitality and automobile sponsors of the show.

He said the programme for the event is well on course, adding that, ‘yesterday’s arrival of Tony Weeks, today’s arrival of Chacon to be followed by Danny Leigh tomorrow goes to testify that we have everything going according to plan. The boxing seminar to be conducted by Weeks will also go on at Kempinski today. We expect the referees to attend in their numbers.’

He said there are plans to present the two boxers to the media before the showdown for the media to carry the right message to the audience.

“This is a big fight and we expect every boxing fan to be present at the Bukom Boxing Arena. This is the last hurdle for Isaac to clear before mounting the ring to vie for the world title. Isaac has made a promise to Ghanaians to win Ghana’s next world title belt and he has not change his mind about it.”

He said Isaac needs the support of all in realising this bold ambition, adding that ‘it will bring honour to Ghana again. We will all feel proud again just as it was when our past champions won titles for the country.’

By Andrew Nortey