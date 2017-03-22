CEPS Course 1&2 92 marks anniversary with health walk

Executives of the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) course 1 and 2 92′ at the weekend marked its 25th anniversary celebration with a health and fitness walk.

The event attracted both young and old members of the association who took to the streets of Accra to mark 25 years of dedicated service in revenue mobilisation, modernization – challenges and prospects.

They also proceeded with the launch of the anniversary after the walk at the Customs head office where they discussed the way forward for the association.

Speaking at the launch, the President of the Association, Mr. Albert Akurugu said that the aim of the Association is to foster unity and the sense of belongingness among its members and also promote high standards of discipline and moral conduct among them.

He urged members to continue their good gesture of assisting members in need and crisis and also advised them to organise more social activities to keep the association active.

Course 1 and 2 92′ is an association of officers in the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) who were enlisted into the then CEPS in 1992 after successfully completing the basic customs/ Paramilitary training in CEPSAK in Kpetoe.

By Enoch Ntiamoah