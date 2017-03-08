CEO of Prudential Life gets top position

The Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Mr Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, has been appointed to the Leadership Team of Prudential plc.

The Leadership Team of Prudential Plc is one of the world’s leading financial services groups.

Matt Lilley, CEO Prudential Africa congratulating Emmanuel on his appointment in a statement said “This appointment highlights Emmanuel’s outstanding performance in managing Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, and his contribution in supporting Prudential’s Africa business in executing and delivering on its strategy.

He said in addition to his current role, Emmanuel would be expected to focus on broader challenges with colleagues from other Prudential business units.

Responding to the appointment, Mr. Aryee said “I am honoured and excited to represent Prudential in Ghana, and Africa as a whole, on the Leadership Team. I look forward to taking on this responsibility, and I hope to bring a different perspective and new ideas to the team so that we can continue to provide an excellent service for our 24 million customers worldwide”

Emmanuel has over two decades of experience working in sales, operational management and business development.

He was appointed Chief Executive of Express Life in 2012, prior to the acquisition of the company by Prudential. From 2012 to date the company has increased its market share of the life insurance industryin Ghana from 15th to5th overall.

Before Express Life, Emmanuel worked with Enterprise Life Assurance Company (ELAC) as General Manager of Operations.

At ELAC, he played a significant role in introducing the first Bancassurance business in Ghana with Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank Ghana.

He made significant contributions towards making ELAC a leading life insurance business in Ghana.

