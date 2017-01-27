CEO of Lands Commission dismissed

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lands Commission, Dr. Wilfred K. Anim-Odame, has been dismissed.

A letter to that effect has been addressed to him by the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Titled ‘Termination of Office and Handing Over’, the letter said pursuant to section 14 (1) of the presidential transitional Act 2012, Act 825 paragraph six of the scheduled thereto, “you cease to hold office as chief executive officer of the Lands Commission upon the assumption of office of the president of the republic.”

It stated that “you are directed to hand over your office to the president’s representative at the ministry of Lands, Forestry and Mines, Mr. John Peter Amewu, and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under relevant law.”

The letter indicated that in view of the urgency attached to the matter, “please ensure that you hand over as you cease to be the CEO of the Lands Commission not later than 5pm on 26, January 2017.”

“The president thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes,” it said.