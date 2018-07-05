Central University branch inaugurates GRASAG branch

The Central University branch of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-CENTRAL) has been inaugurated in Accra.

The new executives were also inducted into office with the call on them to live and govern the students’ body in integrity.

The new executives are Mr. Bernard Agyei Aryee, president, Gilbert Amponsah, Vice President, Rena Akua Ghunney Secretary and Judith Queenie Kwofie, Vice Secretary.

The rest are Richard Donkor, Organiser, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, Women’s Commissioner and Abena Nkyaa Korankye.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Dean of Central University Business School, Dr. Adelaide Naa Amerley Kastner said every leader was expected to lead with integrity.

She said integrity was an essential part of the life of every godly leader saying “since this University is founded on the Christian faith it was necessary for student leaders to live above reproach.”

Mrs. Katsner, urged the new executives to be role models to the undergraduate students.

The president, Mr. Aryee called on his colleague students to have values and vision to be transformational leaders in all their endeavours.

According to him, a transformational leader exercised great responsibility, works hard, and was not satisfied with the status quo but rather motivates his organisation to achieve higher goals.

He said transformational leaders have visions that were built on the past but sees greater possibilities in creating values to find a bigger and more inclusive vision for the future.

Mr. Aryee said GRASAG-CENTRAL intends to move as a unified team with speed and dynamism to serve the interest of all graduate students adding that “our leadership will encourage virtual learning platforms, dubbed Virtual-Study-Groups to enable us to cope with studies in the midst of our busy schedules.”

He stated that, his administration would launch a magazine for GRASAG-CENTRAL, that would contribute to national issues and the body of knowledge, keep colleagues informed on relevant information.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU