CEASING STUDENTS’ VANDALISM

Acts of vandalism by students in our tertiary institutions over issues that could have been resolved peacefully raises serious concerns as to whether some of our tertiary students have the right frame of mind to pursue education at the tertiary level.

University education is meant to prepare students to take up leadership qualities and help run affairs at various levels in the country.

For this reason, when with the least provocation or misunderstanding students engage in detestable acts of vandalism, destroying properties and unreasonably attacking people to cause injuries, society begins to wonder whether these are the type of people we need as students at the tertiary level.

A few days ago, the reported clash between students of Oguaa Hall and Atlantic Hall, all of the University of Cape Coast, came as a source of worry to many people in the country. This raises questions as to whether the students are in school to learn or to engage in reckless irresponsible life.

The clash resulted in injuries of some of the students. Some of them have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Apart from the injuries sustained by some students, there was also destruction of property. Indeed, some vehicles belonging to some lecturers and a bus belonging to the Oguaa Hall, among others, were destroyed.

It is a worrying situation that deserves condemnation from society. Such acts are detestable and the culprits ought to be punished severely.

This is why it is good to hear that the Central Regional Police Command has picked up 22 students of the Atlantic Hall from University of Cape Coast in connection with the disturbances.

Where necessary, we call on the police to extend their investigations to cover the other students who came from Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana and also from Unity Hall of the KNUST so that all culprits will be brought to book without fear or favour.

The stabbing of a student in the spine and that of another in the back, forehead and hand are all primitive acts that must not be tolerated in this 21st century.

Such acts of vandalism are not seen and experienced only on our university campuses but also on the premises of our senior high schools and technical institutions at the second cycle level.

It is some of these students from the second cycle institutions that enter the universities to continue with the same culture of impunity that is often characterised by unruly behaviour and acts of vandalism.

When such nasty incidents occur, our police men are called upon to intervene to restore calm amidst firing of warning shots and rubber bullets as well as tear gas. These needless incidents are unpleasant, disgraceful and shameful.

What the authorities in our educational institutions ought to do is to come up with rigid rules to deter those who want to display any unruly behaviour or acts of vandalism.

Needless to say, the state cannot look on unconcerned while people are injured through such senseless violence.

It is up to our tertiary institutions and other school authorities to enforce discipline among their students in a manner that will not amount to violation of fundamental human rights but at the same time enforce disciplinary rules that are rigid enough to stop any form of violent or unruly behaviour.