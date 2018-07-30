CCI France showcase Ghana to French investors

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIF) undertook a Ghana Day road tour to draw Frenki, ch companies to extend their business activities to Ghana.

In the spirit of promoting the Ghanaian market to French businesses, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIF) led by the MD, CCIF Ghana Mrs. Delphine Adenot Owusu in collaboration with CCI international undertook the mid-year Ghana Days road tour where she visited various regions in France to draw French companies to extend their business activities to Ghana.

The road show started in Lille with CCI Hauts de France, Paris with CCI Paris Ile de France, Dole with CCI Bourgogne FrancheComté and Nantes with CCI Pays de la Loire.

In each city, a plenary session was organised in order to introduce the Ghanaian market and the business opportunities.

Business to Business meetings were then organised with French companies interested in developing their activity in Ghana with practical solutions of doing business given.

A statement issued by the CCIF in Accra said the tour would lead to five collective trade mission to Ghana between September and December with French regional CCIs visiting and also ADEPTA, the French association of companies specialised in the agro- industry.

The Ghana Day tour was concluded with participation at the General Assembly of CCI France International to develop activities of the international network and to improve collaboration to increase positively French investment and business transactions abroad.

Mrs.Adenot-Owusu also attended the CCI France International seminar in Rome where she joined fellow Directors of CCI France in Africa and the Middle East to discuss how to better engage and liaise with each other to make opportunities available.

The Ghana Day Road tour was launched in June 2017 by CCI France Ghana asan initiative to promote the Ghanaian market, its viability, lucrative and potential nature to foreign corporate giants, multinationals and investors.

In order to boost the bilateral characteristic of the Chamber, CCI France Ghana will lead a delegation of Ghanaian companies on the occasion of Ambition Africa 2018, event organized by Business France with the support of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance and the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

By Times Reporter