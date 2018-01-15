Cattle rearing not part of my businesses — E/R Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Dafour says cattle rearing is not among his businesses, because he is a strict vegetarian.

“I have never considered cattle rearing in my business and to let you know, I am a vegetarian,” he reaffirmed.

The Minister was subjected to severe criticism and accused of owning cattle in Kwahu by a section of the media and therefore, could not sack the nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen and farmers have clashed severally within the communities in the Kwahu East Constituency, resulting in the death of about nine persons and several others fleeing to other villages.

Mr. Kwakye Daffour who was speaking at a press soiree organised by the Ministry of Information at the residency on Thursday, debunked such allegations reiterating that he had no plan to venture into cattle rearing business.

The soiree was part of the Information Ministry’s regional tour to engage journalists in order to assess the performance and shortfalls of the New Patriotic Party’s government.

The minister rather turned the heat on media practitioners in the region challenging them to step up their game by cross-checking their facts in order to be on top of issues.

“Most issues happen and because of social media, journalists are in haste to be the ones to break the news without gathering all the facts. I charge you to go down into the community where the issues are and find out for yourself the real fact before you air them,” he reiterated.

He said the media must be the advocates of truth, explaining that journalism was considered as the fourth realm of governance, without which democracy would not succeed..

Mr Daffour however said his office was opened to journalists who want to seek clarifications on issues bordering the minds of the people in the Eastern Region.

For his part, the Deputy Information Minister, Perry Okudzeto said, the effort of the media during the electioneering year as well as the first year in governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), cannot be over emphasized.

He said the government recognised the media as partner of enhancing development hence its commitment to frequently engage them to make Ghana a better place for all its citizenry.

“We have realised a lot has happened and that we need to embark on this regional media encounter tour to seek feedback that will help lead this country in the right direction,” he added.

Mr. Okudzeto said the NPP government has convincingly proven its commitment to the pledges during the campaign period, among which was the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy, the Planting for Food and Job initiative, the One District One Factory Policy, the restoration of nurses and teacher trainee allowance as well as the creation of new districts.

From: David Kodjo, Koforidua