Catholic Archbishop of Accra lauds former Pres Rawlings

The new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, has commended former President Jerry John Rawlings for standing up for the poor and underprivileged in society.



He observed that the respect and commitment the former President had demonstrated towards the youth is something that is appreciated and recognised by many.



The Metropolitan Archbishop commended the former President when he called on him at his office in Accra on Wednesday and the two-hour meeting focused on local and international politics, society and leadership.



Accompanied by leading clergy from the Archdiocese, Most Reverend Kwofie noted that former President Rawlings was an Apostle fighting against injustice and the protection of the core values of society.



Recognising that the former President was an angry man because of wrongs in society, he stressed that “we have come to pledge togetherness with you, we are here because of who you are in the country, we are all working to make society and the country better”.



Former President Rawlings urged the Catholic clergy to endeavour to speak out against wrongs in the society as they used to do in the past.



“You’re letting us get away with too much, we are getting immune, the church has been monetised, giving undue publicity to charlatans, frauds posing as religious leaders, we help not only to expand their activities, influence, but we also contribute to keeping people ignorant.

“The Catholic Church, other formal, traditional churches still maintain a high level of respect, credibility and must speak up, our beautiful country and people deserve better from political leaders from all political divides,” former President Rawlings pointed out.



Earlier, the Catholic delegation informed the former President that as a parishioner of the Accra diocese, they had come to check how well he was, impart their blessings and wish him well.

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie was appointed Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra by Pope Francis on January 2, 2019, he was officially installed as Archbishop on March 1, 2019, and prior to his new posting, he was the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese of the church.





