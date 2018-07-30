Cardinal Gold Resources to explore gold in UER

The gold deposits in the Upper East Region continue to attract more foreign mining companies to the region with the latest foreign company being the Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited.

The Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited which is a subsidiary of Cardinal Resources Limited based in Australian and has major shareholders including Gold Fields of Australia, Canada, Van Eck Associates Corp of USA, Royal Bank of Canada and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is an African gold-focused exploration and development company.

Through its exploration in Upper East Region, it had found large quantities of gold deposits in some of its operational areas including the Talensi, Bongo, Bawku West and the Kassena-Nankana Districts of the Region.

The other foreign mining companies which have already made discovery of some gold deposits in the area and currently prospecting and mining include the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Company Limited and Cassius Mining Limited.

This came to light when the Board Members of the Mineral Commission and some staff of the Commission led by its Chairman, Mr Samson K. Boafo, undertook a two- day working day visits to the sites of the foreign mining companies in the Region on Friday.

Briefing the Board Members of the Commission, about the operations of the Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Mr Arechie Koimtside, stated his outfit which was conducting exploration would soon start doing the actual mining and could generate about 1,000 direct employment for the people in the region from the beginning.

The CEO who hinted that assessment conducted by his outfit indicates that the Company could mine between 15 to 30 years stressed that among the Company’s principles is to complement government’s efforts at job creation and bridging the developmental gaps between the south and the north.

He mentioned that the company had currently created avenues for the students of tertiary institutions in the country who are studying in mining to do their attachments with the Company with paid stipends.

“Transparency and accountability is the hallmark of our operations. Our aim is to empower the communities and to ensure that our mining activities benefit the generation to come. We are therefore ensuring that all the community members particularly chiefs, the political heads, women, the youth and Persons With Disabilities benefit from our operations,” he stressed.

The Board Chairman of the Commission, Mr Samson K. Boafo , who expressed shock about the discovery of the gold deposits in the region, called on the mining companies to ensure that they pay their taxes and royalties and to also ensure that they honour their Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He also appealed to them to ensure that they accorded the needed respect to the traditional rulers and to also dialogue with small scale miners who are mining on their concessions to compensate them to help avert conflicts.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, GBANE