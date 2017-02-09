Captaincy row was Stars’ bane at AFCON – Mfum …Ayew rejects claim

The Black Stars have tried on several unsuccessful occasions to end their 35-years AFCON trophy drought inviting numerous unpleasant comments from Ghanaians but ex-Ghana striker, Wilberforce Mfum thinks the quest for the captaincy is the major problem.

According to former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko striker, massive attention has been focused on who becomes the next Ghana captain and that to him is the bane of the team.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Metro FM, the Kotoko legend said “Someone thinks if he is the captain we should win and if he’s not the captain we shouldn’t win and this is something that has become an issue.”

The ex-striker called on the football association to find a way of handling the issue amicably to save future occurrences.

Wilberforce Mfum scored two goals in the finals of the 1963 African Cup of Nations that won Ghana its first continental title.

But Deputy skipper of the team, Andre Ayew has dispelled those rumours that there was disunity in camp over captaincy during the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“This is our best camp since Angola. I am surprised about the rumour that there is confusion in camp,” Ayew said.

“We were so happy in camp, l think we still have the quality, if we remain focused, we will make an impact two years from now.”

“l am now peaking in performance; after my injury this is the first time l have played regularly.”

In another development, Asamoah Gyan has appealed to Ghanaians to stop infusing politics in football for the development of the Black Stars.

The 31-year-old is alarmed by the recent infusion of politics in the game which threatens the unity and cohesion of the national team.

There are widespread suspicion politics has crept into the national team.

But the Al Ahli striker has warned against the worrying growing phenomenon.

“What I would like to advise people on what I’ve observed is that, we shouldn’t bring politics into our football game,” Gyan told Angel FM.

“If we should entertain such political issues in our game, it’s going to have a serious consequence on our national teams.”

“People are gradually bringing politics into the sporting discipline in the country which I think shouldn’t be condone at all.”-Ghanasoccernet