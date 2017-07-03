Campaign to boost domestic tourism launched

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku has launched a campaign to boost domestic tourism in the country.

The campaign, dubbed, “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” seeks to promote domestic tourism.

Addressing stakeholders in the creative arts industry on Friday at the Christianborg Castle garden in Accra, she said the campaign was to rebrand and market Ghana’s culture to the African Diaspora and the rest of the world.

“The campaign is to promote made-in-Ghana goods and services as well as provide the enabling environment for the indigenous industry to showcase their products,” she said.

She said the focus of the ministry was to provide a firm policy environment that would improve the tourism industry, noting that the creative industry was becoming impoverished, due to lack of attention, hence, the need to educate Ghanaians on the importance of patronising their own products and services.

Mrs Afeku reiterated government commitment in supporting the creative arts industry through the passage of the creative arts bill, the establishment of a fund to support industry players and strengthening of the copyright office.

She said some key policy interventions and strategies to be pursued by the ministry include the provision of an appropriate legal and regulatory framework to protect intellectual property rights.

Mrs Afeku stated that the creative arts industry had the capacity to create jobs and called on Ghanaians to partner the ministry in its quest to create the awareness on made-in-Ghana products.

“Ghana has huge tourism potential with an exciting mix of products such as culture, eco-tourism, and heritage. A little support from stakeholders by purchasing locally made products would put us in brisk and more favourable competition in the international market,” she said.

The chief executive officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwasi Agyeman called on Ghanaians to appreciate and consume locally made products as well as visit the country’s historical sites in order to save the industry from crippling.

By Bernard Benghan