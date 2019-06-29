Cameroon can’t stop Stars

GHANA will face Cameroon today in their second Group F game at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, hoping to pluck a great form to devour the Indomitable Lions.

The game would determine Ghana’s fate in the tournament as they would need a win to secure a place at the next stage of the tournament after drawing 2-2 in their first game against Benin on Tuesday.

The crucial game against the Indomitable Lions, arguably the Black Stars’ toughest challenge in the group, also has a lot at stake for Kwesi Appiah’s team.

With many Ghanaians disappointed at the Stars’ failure to win their first game, today’s game would serve as redemption for the team.

In order to regain the love and support of Ghanaians, the Stars know they must go all out to get a win to appease the loyal fans.

It would be a very huge task but for many of the fans, it is a must-win and the Stars must bring out all the weapons within their armoury to find the balls at the back of the net.

That notwithstanding, the Indomitable Lions have been a thorn in the flesh of the Black Stars and Ghanaians alike in recent times.

Since 1978, Ghana and Cameroon have met eight times with the Black Stars winning three of the encounters, Cameroon won two with the other three settling on draws.

But painfully, Indomitable Lions’ wins have come in recent times; in the 2008 AFCON in Ghana, when they beat the hosts 1-0 to deny them a chance of reaching the finals.

To add more insults to injury, the Indomitable Lion’s defeated Ghana 2-0 on their way to becoming champions of the last edition of the AFCON in 2017.

So a revenge on the minds of the Black Stars would be in order as they face the solid Cameroonians today. It is practically a ‘do or die’ affair as another defeat in the hands of Cameroon would be a setback too many for Ghanaians.

Coach Appiah would also go into the game hoping to prove his critics wrong after many have descended heavily on him for Ghana’s draw to Benin.

With as many as nine débutants in his squad, Coach Appiah would still have to produce a blend of experience and youth to give the Stars the needed three points.

Though the likes of Samuel Awusu, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kasim Nuhu and Thomas Agyepong did not do badly in their debut appearance, there is still the challenge of maintaining the squad or getting some more experienced players like Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah to start the game.

The likes of Mubarak Wakaso,Christian Atsu and Thomas Partey who could not carry the team along like they were expected to, must come to the party this time around.

The Ayew brothers (Andre and Jordan) who both scored in the opening match look like the players to count on, if Ghana should grind victory.

While Ghana prepares to get a win, the Indomitable Lions would also come out with all their arsenal to maintain their spot on the summit of the table, knowing a win would secure them a place at the next stage – having won 2-0 in their first match against Guinea Bissau.

The defending champions are looking forward to retaining their title and would also employ the needed tactics to get one pass the Ghanaians again.

The likes of Christian Bassogog, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and scorers in the first match, Yaya Banana and Stephan Bahoken would be in the tick of affairs for Claren Seedorf’s side.

It promises to be a very keenly-contested battle as both teams would go at each other in search of three maximum points.

