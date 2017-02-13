Calm returns to Bimbilla

Calm is reported to have returned to Bimbilla, in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, following the deployment of a 170-member team of military and police personnel to maintain security in the area.

The heavy presence of security personnel in the town appears to have subdued the tension in the area, after 10 people, including three children, six women and one male adult were murdered in the two-day clash in a chieftancy dispute.

The bodies of the dead have been deposited at the Bimbilla hospital morgue.

Eighteen others were reportedly injured and are on admission at the hospital, while the police have made arrest of 21 people.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said on Friday that government would not meddle in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, which has led to the death of scores of residents in the Northern Regional town.

He said government would endeavour to protect the Regent of Bimbilla as well as lives and properties of all residents.

The enskinment of a sub-chief earlier this week sparked a gun battle between feuding factions, resulting in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of properties

According to the report, most of the shops in the conflict zone are still closed, bringing business activities to a halt.

The incident has compelled government to review a curfew imposed from 8pm to 6am to 4 pm to 6 am with the dispatch of heavy security force of 130 police officers and 40 military personnel to maintain peace.

The Interior Minister suggested they could use the Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs or the Supreme Court where applicable, to settle the dispute.

The minister said the prosecution of those found liable would be determined by the outcome of the ongoing investigation.