CAF president commends 24 AFCON-bound countries

The qualifiers for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019, were successfully concluded over the weekend with unprecedented excitement across the continent.

The matches, since the start of the qualifiers, were met with the exceptional enthusiasm of the fans and the public who used the competition to express their passion for their national teams and idols, culminating in 24 countries securing their places in the newly-expanded tournament.

With certainty the 2019 edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 and will be completely new and attractive on many fronts.

Satisfied over the widespread enthusiasm surrounding the qualifiers, the CAF President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad expressed, on behalf of the Executive Committee and on his own behalf expressed, “satisfaction over the quality of the qualifiers and confidence in the new format of the AFCON.”

President Ahmad thanked all the countries that participated in the qualifiers and congratulated the 24 countries that qualified for the final tournament.

He also extended his sincere congratulations to all the officials who ensured the smooth running of the competition over a long period of time, preserving the status of the event.

The 24 countries that have qualified are Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast and Kenya. Others are Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda.

The rest are Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Benin and South Africa.

