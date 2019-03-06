CACI elects new executive council members

PA seven-member executive council of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has been elected to steer the affairs of the church for the next four years.

The election took place at the end of the 62th Ministerial and General Council Meeting (GCM) of the church in Accra last Thursday.

The newly elected executives are: Apostle George Yeboah, Chairman; Rev. Samuel Amponsah, General Secretary; Apostle Enoch Osafo, Field Director; Rev. Samuel Addai Kusi, Missions Director; Apostle Prosper Agbaglo, Evangelism Director; Apostle Joseph Arhin, Christian Education Director and Apostle George Morklah, Prophetic Director.

In a short remark, Apostle Yeboah called on the clergy to be united and see themselves as one body of Christ, saying that the new executives would strive to realise the potential of everyone for the progress of the church.

He praised the outgoing executive council members for the good work done, and for steering the affairs of the church progressively.

Earlier, Apostle Dr Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, the outgoing Chairman of the Church, in his opening address at GCM last Wednesday, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for setting up the Emil Short Commission to look into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident.

The theme for the three-day meeting was “Stewards in nation building” , and it brought together the clergy, laity, elders and deaconesses from across the country and abroad to express gratitude to God and initiate programmes for the growth of the church in the ensuing year.

Apostle Dr Amoani used the occasion to condemn the uprising of party tugs and militias in the country’s politics which, he said, started gradually from the various by-elections in Akwatia, Atiwa, Walensi, Talensi, “and the latest being Ayawaso West Wuogon, which resulted in the injury of about seven people.”

He expressed hope that the work of the commission would come out with pragmatic measures to disband and deter people from forming party thugs and militia groups in the country.

Furthermore, Apostle Amoani was of the opinion that the work of the commission would come out with solutions to deal with the lapses in the Police Service operations during by-elections to enable Ghanaians have absolute trust in the Service.

He called on Ghanaians to protect and defend the values of the nation by not giving room to anything that would tarnish the good image of the country, “which has become a beacon of hope and gateway to Africa.”

Apostle Amoani pledged the church’s support to President Akufo-Addo for his vision to build a national cathedral for the nation, saying that “every great nation has a dwelling place for God.”

He advised the clergy to build and equip their members to be good stewards who would shun corruption, honour their tax obligations regularly, report for work timely and close at the stipulated time.

Apostle Dr Michael Nimo, former chairman of the church led in a prayer for the nation and the leadership.

BY SETH ADU AGYEI