By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Gateway Sanctuary of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), last Friday organised free medical screening for 500 members of the church and the community at Pokuase near Accra.

The annual outreach programme was part of the church’s corporate social responsibility.

Medical personnel from the Ghana Health Service and the Amasaman Government Hospital checked the blood sugar, blood pressure, malaria, eye screening, and body mass index of the beneficiaries.

The Resident Pastor of Gateway Sanctuary of the church, Reverend Andrew Darko-Ameyaw stressed the need for the public to make their health a priority to promote their physical health.

Rev.Ameyaw said as a church, it was concerned about both the spiritual and physical needs of the members.

‘’As a church the physical and spiritual health of our members are our priority to ensure that they contribute to the development of the church and the country,’ he added.

He said members found with complications were referred to hospitals for thorough medical examination and those who did not need referral were given medication.

Rev. Ameyaw said the church would soon construct an ultra modern clinic and a community library to improve health care and education.

He commended MG, Allot and Pharmanova pharmaceutical companies for supporting them with drugs for the programme.

The Deputy Director in charge of Information Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Ofosu said there was increase of non communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension with people not being aware of their status.

He called on the public to visit the hospital and health facilities regularly to check their status for assistance.

Dr Ofosu urged the public to adopt healthy lifestyles such as avoiding late night eating, eat balanced diet, regular exercise and desist from self medication.

As part of the programme, the beneficiaries also donated blood for the Amasaman Government Hospital.