Buxton, others awarded umpire certificates

Four baseball umpires have been awarded with a Level 1 umpire certificate for beginners after successfully completing and passing their stage one umpiring clinic examination held from July 18-21 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The awardees were Victor Buxton from Ghana, Eugenie Zida from Burkina Faso, Maxime Douho, Cote d’Ivoire and Christian Digbebi also from Cote d’Ivoire.

They were taken through basic officiating rule situations including positional mechanics of the game.

The clinic was organised as part of the maiden invitational competition by the Association Francophone de Baseball and Softball (AFBA) in collaboration with partners for umpires from participating countries.

It was aimed at equipping the umpires with skills and knowledge in the rules of the game to help them during officiating in their respective countries.

The clinic was facilitated by Mr Aina Rajohnson and Mr Stephane Larzul, Technical Commissioners from the Federation Francaise Baseball and Softball (FFBS) from France.