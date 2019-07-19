Businesses urged to take advantage of technology

Local businesses which fail to leverage on technological advancement to increase productivity and efficiency are likely to collapse.

Founder and Lead of Novaturient Foundation, a human resource organisation, Peter Mate Crabbe, explained that, in an era when technology and innovations drives business operations and activities all across the world, businesses which fall short in building a digital culture would be less competitive.

“The future of work is going to be driven by technology and that human resource (HR) departments of organisations should be able to understand and incorporate the digital culture into the workplace and prepare the minds of workers to be able to flow and work efficiently,” he stated.

He was speaking to Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the maiden Digital HR Seminar in Accra on Wednesday under the theme “Generating Greater Business Value through Digitally Empowered Human Resource.”

The event was to provide a platform for HR and other professionals across all sectors to explore the future of work, with emphasis on the rapid digital and technological innovations taking place on a global scale.

The seminar, which would be held annually, Mr Crabbe said, was to provoke a national discourse on the impact and changes businesses were undergoing as a result of technological advancement to prepare the next generation of workforce to maximise its benefits.

“It is time we all start thinking of the changes that is happening and what we can do as professionals, HR managers and even educational institutions who are preparing the next generation of workforce,” he added.

He stated that in Ghana, some organisations were exposed to the technological innovations owning to the operations of their mother companies, which were mostly multinationals.

For those that lack the exposure, Mr Crabbe said, the seminar was a platform for information and experience sharing to enable local businesses remain competitive and grow.

“This platform is aimed at creating that awareness, set the tone for that discussion to put us in a position that will make us prepare ourselves and our workforce for tomorrow,” he stated.

Amma Benneh-Amponsah, HR Manager of MTN Ghana, reiterated the need for businesses to adopt technology in order to increase productivity and spur growth.

She explained that productivity and growth would be realised when employers create a unique enabling experience for employees at their workplace.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS and ALBERTA BRONI