Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo seeks investors for soybean factory

The Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo District Assembly in the Northern Region has announced it is seeking investors to partner to establish a soybean processing factory to process soybean into various food products.

The processing they said could include; oil and cake for local consumption and export.

Soybean is widely cultivated in the district and the authorities believe establishing a factory to add value to the produce would help transform the economy of the area by creating wealth for its people while driving away poverty.

Soybean is rich in nutrients and its consumption helps to boost people’s nutritional status while ensuring healthy living.

Mr Musah Issaka, Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo District Coordinating Director, who briefed the Ghana News Agency after a stakeholders’ meeting at Bunkpurugu to attract investment in the area, said the decision to seek private partners to establish the soybean processing factory in the area was in line with the government’s One-District One-Factory policy.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, opinion leaders amongst other interest groups in the area, which decided to promote the soybean processing factory as the area had great potential in soybean cultivation.

To this end, the Bunkpurugu District Assembly has instituted a technical committee to lead the way to woo investors to partner the assembly to establish the factory in the area.

Mr Issaka spoke about the geography of the district, which shared borders with Togo and Burkina Faso, saying it would ensure the export of products from the factory to such countries amongst others to earn foreign exchange to turn around the fortunes of the district.

Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo District, in recent years, was noted for conflicts arising out of chieftaincy disputes but the area has been enjoying peace for some time now as the people have resolved to live in peace to accelerate development in the area.

Mr Issaka said the establishment of the factory in the area would ensure that people particularly the youth would be engaged in a productive activity that would help to avoid conflict in the area as “There will be no idle hands that the devil will find work for.”