Bunkpurugu pupils to get free extra classes

J.J. Foundation, a philanthropic foundation based in Bunkpurugu in the Northern Region, has resumed its annual extra classes for pupils.

The foundation organises free extra classes for under-privileged pupils in the community to help them prepare adequately for their basic school examination.

The classes, which starts on July 25, 2017, would be held at the various centres including the Bunkpurugu Salimboku, Nakpanduri, Kambatiak, Maanbabiga-Naburik, Gbamkoni-Sinsabjina, Bindi, Bimbagu, and Jimbali Senior High schools.

Mr Joseph Migal Jakperuk Jinjer, founder and an engineer with the Ghana Water Company Limited, said the falling standard of basic education was worrying and there was the need to complement the efforts of schools in that regard, hence the initiative.

Mr Jakperuk Jinjer, who is also a native of the area, said education, just like peace, was a vital tool which formed solid foundation for the future of pupils and the development of the country.

He said this year more communities would benefit from the free classes to commence in July.

He said although sustaining the programme had become seemingly difficult financially, there was the need to expand it to secure the future of the young generation.

“Everyone ought to give back to society what they have derived from it and I have decided to invest in the future of our younger ones at home, since education remains the key pillar for a secured future,” he said.

Mr Jakuur Sakoalia, the Programme Coordinator and a teacher, noted that there was the need to expand the classes to remote community schools where there were inadequate teachers adding that the foundation gave monetary support to its volunteer teachers to give of their best.

He called on parents and the public to make adequate use of the opportunity and enrol their wards in the coming weeks.

GNA