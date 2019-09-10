Bukom Sports Emporium to host launch of ‘Celebration of our World Champions’

The days are rolling fast at the approach of the biggest event, this month, celebrating the world champions of Ghana’s super sport, at Bukom, the hallowed ground of boxing.

The occasion? The launch of seasoned Sports Journalist, Ekow Asmah’s book, Celebration of our World Champions, VOL. 3, at the Conference Room of the Bukom Sports Emporium.

It is expected to draw some of the greatest names in boxing, from administration, coaching, promotions, management, philanthropy, media, politics and state authorities, a statement from the organisers has said.

David Kotei ‘Deadly Poison’, Ghana’s first World Champion ever, will register his grand presence as well as The Barima, The Zoom-Zoom, The Professor, Ghana’s sole International Hall of Famer, Azumah Nelson.

Other former World Champions including Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and Emmanuel Tagoe are expected to attend, too.

Mr Peter Zwennes, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, ex-GBA President Moses Foh-Amoaning, Technical Advisor Yoofi Boham, Coach Carl Lokko, Baby Jet Promotions, promoter Alex Ntiamoah and Ramon Dodoo, the Head of Promotions at the GBA, are expected to take their place among the greats of the sport.

Also, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Dr Affail Monnie, former GIJ Director and GJA President, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, and sports writing Hall of Famers Oheneba Charles, Joe Aggrey and Ebo Quansah, will bestow their presence on the big occasion.

Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, is expected in the company of Herbert Mensah, the President of the Ghana Rugby Association, and Dr Daniel McKorley, the Proprietor of McDan Shipping.

The statement also mentioned the Vice-Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ebo Afful, Joy FM’s Morning Show host, Daniel Dadzie, the ‘Chairman-General’ Kwami Sefa-Kayi, Peace FM’s Morning Show host, George Lomotey, the Vice President, Sales and Marketing Commission of the African Union of Broadcasters, and other industry insiders, sporting and corporate giants as some of the personalities to fill the Emporium.