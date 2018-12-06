Bukom Banku set for Boxing Day return

Braimah Kamoko, also known as “Bukom Banku” will return to the ring on the next Azumah Nelson Fight Night scheduled to take place on Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26, in Abetifi, Kwahu, in the Eastern region.

Bukom Banku would face Kabiru Towolawi in an international cruiserweight contest, in a bout that would serve as a platform to revive his career, after his recent defeat at the hands of Bastie Samir.

The bill, dubbed “Bliss on the Hills” – The Night of Champions, promises to be a crowd puller with Bukom Banku on the show.

Sensational Theophilus Tetteh would also clash with Felix Okine for the national super bantamweight title, whilst Razak Nettey also faces Nathaniel Nukpe for the national super featherweight title.

Joseph Lamptey would square up with Justice Addy for the national welterweight title, whilst Isaac Tetteh would also face Jacob Laryea in a national welterweight contest to improve their ranking.

According to the organisers, Emmanuel Danso would face Michael Osuman in a super middleweight contest. –GNA