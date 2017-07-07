Bukom Banku, Bastie fight in danger …As Promoters threaten legal action

bSuper Entertainment Promotions, (SEP), promoters of Braimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko and Bastie Samie has threatened to engage Box Office Promotions in a legal tussle for contracting the two boxers for a fight scheduled for September 30.

SEP views the action of Box Office as a clear violation of the terms of a contractual obligation between them and the boxers.

Bastie was the latest boxer to join the stable of SEP owned by Australia based Bernard Fetrie. Banku joined them over two years ago after severing ties with his previous management, Goldenmike Boxing Promotions.

By the term of their contracts, SEP reserved the sole rights to organise promotions for the boxers but have had cause to complain on several times about the attitude of Kamoko.

But SEP has been forced to react fiercely over reports of Bukom Banku and Bastie appending signatures to a contract by Alex Ntiamoah’s Box Office Promotions for a September 30 showdown at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

And as promotional rights holders of the two boxers, SEP, which claims not to be aware of the deal, described Ntiamoah’s action as disrespectful, reprehensible and highly unprofessional.

SEP found the development strange and condemned the behaviour of Box Office Promotion and Alex Ntiamoah for his persistent disregard for the laws of boxing in Ghana.

“We have once instructed our lawyers to inform Mr. Ntiamoah not to engage the services of any of our boxers in any way, since we hold their promotional rights. This was after it emerged that a contest between the two boxers had been scheduled for August 5, 2017.”

A statement by SEP said ‘We find his dismissive view of contractual law extremely arrogant, unlawful and opportunistic,’ cautioning that ‘our lawyers have been instructed to initiate processes to stop the event and to take stiffer measures to punish perpetrators of such acts.’

It urged the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) ensure that the right thing was done and sanction promoters whose actions plunge the sport and the GBA into disrepute.

It also urged Boxrec, a respected boxing reference and information organisation to regard the fight removed from its media publications.

