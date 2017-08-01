Building Design Technicians ready to acquire licence

An introductory workshop to register and categorise Building Design Technicians, Technologists & Draughtsmen in the country towards licensure has been held in the Northern part of the country.

The workshop was organised by the National Board of Control for Building Design Technicians & Draughtsmen under the auspices of the Architects Registration Council (ARC) and the Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH).

The workshop is part of a nationwide road show being organised to sensitise the Building Design technicians on an on-going exercise to register and categorise them towards licensure.

The first one was held in Accra and later in Cape Coast and then Ho, in the Volta Regional capital.

A team led by the Registrar of the Architects Registration Council (ARC) of Ghana, Arc. Stella N.D. Arthiabah and the Principal Assist Registrar of ARC, Arc. Robert Fraikue, made the first stop last week in Kumasi where participants were taken through areas such as the need to be registered and licensed, requirements and the process for registration among others.

The next stop was Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, then to Tamale in the Northern Region and finally to Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

Addressing the media after the workshop, Arc Arthiabah reiterated that the formation of the National Board of Control for Building Design Technicians and Draughtsmen was government’s response to the call by key industry players and the general public to develop professionalism in the building and construction industry by extending an arm of regulation over the technicians in the industry.

“With the help of the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Board has been set up with the aim of ensuring professionalism in the delivery of technical services within the built environment professions, and creation of a safe and sustainable built environment for all,” she said.

She described the sensitisation workshop and the entire project towards licensure as timely, observing that most participants gave a positive response and the willingness to be regulated to do the right thing.

“Ghana’s construction industry is still very young as it has not developed as it should be. Elsewhere there is regulation for both professional bodies and contractors so we believe this is good news for these building players,” she argued.

She called on the government to as a matter of urgency work towards getting a Construction Regulatory Authority to go further to regulate the construction industry sector.

Arc. Fraikue informed that actual training towards licensure commences by September this year although sensitisation workshop was still ongoing.

