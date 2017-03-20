BROUHAHA OVER SIZE OF GOVT

Governments are elected to fulfill the aspirations of those who elected them. Sometimes, the election of a particular government may be based on particular demands of the electorate.

As the years go by, the electorate keeps a watchful eye on the ruling government to find out how things are being done to fulfill the promises made to them during campaigns. It is these campaign promises that are used as a yardstick to measure the performance of the ruling government.

While some people are in support of the Akufo-Addo government’s number of ministers, others have criticised it on the grounds that it is too large.

So, what size of government do we actually need to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in the act of governance to fulfill the aspirations of the people and also put the country on a higher pedestal development?

This cannot be dealt with a Yes or No answer. We need to examine the various issues at stake in order to arrive at a meaningful conclusion. The President himself has explained that he needs this size of government to be able to achieve the aim and vision he has for the country.

It is a well-known fact that the Akufo-Addo administration was voted into power to fulfill certain promises. The promises include the concept of ‘One district, one factory’, as well as an Inner City and Zongo Development Fund.

Others are making available to each district the sum of one million US dollars; cutting down on wasteful expenses; ensuring economic growth; and also undertaking activities that are in line with the creation of jobs in the country.

These are laudable promises the achievement of which will go to benefit everyone in this country. Job creation, for example, is an economic activity or process that cannot be brought into fruition with the press of a button. It requires careful planning and execution of programmes meant to achieve the objectives set for the purpose.

To be able to achieve the purpose, there is the need to ensure that the available number of officers running a programme is enough to take the country to where it wants to be. This calls for a sound implementation of the programmes that have been set out to effect socio-economic growth in the country.

The rate of socio-economic growth in this case will depend on the adequacy of the number of ministers brought in to ensure the effectiveness and success of the programme at hand.

In the light of this, it becomes clear to all that the demanding nature of turning the country around within a short to medium term requires a certain number of ministers for the purpose.

If the issue is to demand business as usual without caring much about enormously achieving a certain appreciable target of growth, then any small number can do the work.

However, since the purpose is to take giant strides within the short and medium term period, there is every reason to bring in enough ministers to perform the task required.

As at now, it is too early for anybody to make a judgmental case against the Akufo-Addo administration which has been in power for less than three months.

Let us, therefore, support them to deliver after which we can confidently and knowledgeably attempt to judge them in a fair manner.