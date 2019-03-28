Brotherhood of the Cross, Star to embark on peace march in Accra

The Association of Brotherhood Academic Scholars (ABAS) of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Editor of the Ghanaian Times newspaper Mr Dave Agbenu, in Accra.

The visit was for the team to familiarise themselves with the corporation and inform them of their ongoing evangelical movement on the theme “Celebrating the King of Kings and Lord of Lords as the giver of Peace.”

The delegation called “Peace Envoys” was led by His Grace Archbishop Professor David Irefin, along with the former spokesperson of the BCS, His Grace Joseph Dike and Christ Ambassador Kofi Agyapong Asare among others.

As part of their visit to the country, the ABAS would organise a Peace march aimed at preaching peace to every part of the world.

According to Archbishop Prof Irefin, Ghana had been chosen as the venue to hold this year’s event because it was the gateway to Africa, adding that “Ghana will be used as a point of contact to rein peace on all nations of Africa and the world.”

He urged all and sundry to participate in the Peace march, saying “we know that at the end of the exercise the republic of Ghana, her government and citizens will begin to sing new songs of peace.”

“The solemn march would take place on Saturday March 30, starting from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the independence square in Accra,” he added.

Prof Irefin said the week-long activity would comprise peace talks, courtesy calls to dignitaries, visits to orphanages and quiz competitions among others.

The Archbishop said the peace march had over the years recorded tremendous success in the area of corporate, media, and evangelical outings to religious and academic bodies.

Former spokesperson of BCS, His Grace Joseph Dike urged Mr Agbenu to fight for the good of the country, adding that “the Ghanaian Times played a crucial role in informing the public and as such it should aid in promoting peace in the country”.

He predicted that the 2020 elections would be peaceful despite the tension in the country, stressing that Ghana was a privileged nation.

Mr Dave Agbenu on his part commended the delegation and their leader Olumba Olumba Obu for choosing Ghana as their destination for the peace march.

He said the corporation would continue to play its role in ensuring peace in the country.



BY ALLIA NOSHIE AND FREDERICK GADESE-MENSAH