British Airways to aid ‘The Cocao Show’

British Airways in Ghana says it will support the 2017 edition of ‘The Cacao Show,’ a cocoa and chocolate-based dessert competition, which forms part of the Accra-based Vittles Food Festival event.

The British career also stated that it would also be providing an Accra-London-Accra flight for the winner of the event, which takes place on Sunday, 30 July, 2017.

A statement issued in Accra by the company, quoted Kevin Leung, British Airways’ Commercial Manager for Ghana and Kenya, as saying, “I am excited about the prospect of eating all that chocolate, but more importantly, I was very impressed with the creativity and attention to detail of all the entrants last year, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for this edition.”

In 2016, Diffusion Ltd, organisers of the Vittles Food Festival organised ‘The Cacao Show,’ as the grand showpiece to round off the festival.

The ‘Cacao Show’ is a specialised competition open to bakers, chefs, chocolatiers, patissiers, etc, to showcase their skills at using cocoa and chocolate products for cooking.

“The competition helps us taste, and also learn, just how versatile one of Ghana’s most important products actually is, and this year we will be working with a Ghanaian theme, so we are really excited about the prospects,” Adogla-Bessa, a consultant at Diffusion Ltd said.

Six of Ghana’s top bakers and chocolatiers participated for the grand prize of a British Airways’ return flight to London which was ultimately won by Rita Poku of the Cuppycake House.

