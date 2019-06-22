Bright start for Egypt in AFCON 2019

Egypt secured a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A opening match at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt yesterday.

The Pharaohs dominated the match from the start and Edmore Sibanda was a busy man in the Warriors goal-posts.

The South Africa-based goalkeeper cleared two dangerous balls from Mohamed Salah which were played in the Zimbabwe box in the opening stages of the game.

Sibanda then made two decent saves to deny Egypt duo Abdallah El Said and Salah as pressure mounted on the Zimbabwe defence.

However, the Warriors looked dangerous on the counter-attack and they had a chance to score through Khama Billiat.

The Kaizer Chief’s forward was sent through on goal from a quick free-kick, but he was brilliantly denied by Mohamed El Shenawy in Egypt goal-posts.

Zimbabwe was left to rue that missed chance as Egypt took the lead through Trezeguet Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan.

The Turkey-based attacker beat his marker, before firing past Sibanda to make it 1-0 to Egypt in the 41st minute heading into the halftime break.

The Pharaohs continued their dominance after the restart, but they were frustrated by Sibanda, who was having a good match. –SuperSports