Brazil fans condemned … For racist abuse of Fernandinho

THE Brazil Football Federation (CBF) have hit back at fans for directing racist abuse at Fernandinho and his family following the 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup.

The Manchester City man put through his own net in the first half before Kevin De Bruyne struck as Brazil were dumped out at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup.

And on Sunday, Brazil’s governing body made their feelings known regarding the horrific abuse, taking to Instagram to release a strong statement in defence of Fernandinho.

They wrote: “The CBF repudiates the racist attacks suffered by Fernandinho and his family. Football represents the union of colours, genres, cultures and people. We are with you. Racists will not pass!”

Several internet users referred to the Premier League star as a “monkey,” while some even threatened to kill him after Brazil’s 2-1 loss.

The player’s wife, Rosa Glaucia, also found her Instagram account full of insults. “Your husband’s (screw up) ruined everything,” was one comment.

Fernandinho’s mother had to close her Instagram account due to the heap of offensive comments on her profile. Shocked by the racist messages, dozens of internet users rushed to Fernandinho’s defense on social networks.

On the Mundo Negro site, which specializes in black culture, a message illustrated by a photo of Fernandinho underscored that “the defeat of Brazil and the own goal do not justify racism. Nothing justifies racism. We are with you Fernandinho.”

On Friday night, TV Globo journalist Glenda Kozlowski wept in front of the cameras, talking about how distraught the player’s family was.

In the match in Kazan, Fernandinho’s own goal in the 13th minute allowed Belgium to open the scoring. The 33-year-old had already been severely criticized four years ago, when he was hauled off at half-time on Brazil’s way to a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup. – MailOnline