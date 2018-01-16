‘Boxer X Champions’ final tomorrow

The grand finale of the 2017/18 edition of the ‘Boxer X Champions’ Cup, a motorbike competition organised by Bajaj Automobile Limited, will take place on Wednesday at the Dogo Moro Park at Asewase in Kumasi

A number of bikers will participate in the event, with a brand new Bajaj X 150 motorbike at stake for the overall winner.

The winner will also take home a trophy, cash prize and other souvenirs, while the first and second runners-up receive cash prizes and souvenirs from Bajaj.

The Boxer X Champions Cup is an off-road dirt track bike competition for motorbike enthusiasts across the country.

So far, the event has been held in many parts of the country, with the latest events at Elubo in the Western region and Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region on December 15, 2017 and January 13, 2018 respectively.

The grand finale will bring together competitors who qualified from the preliminary events that took place at the various locations across the country.

Each participant in the preliminary town events received a certificate of participation and a discounted coupon for the purchase of a Bajaj bike, while the series winners and runners up received certificates of merit and cash prizes.

Present at the event would be representatives of Bajaj Automobile and Somoco Ghana Limited, local agents for Bajaj bikes, as well as Expo Ghana Limited, the syndicators of the event.

The automobile company would use the event to showcase the unique features of its X150 and X125 range and engage motorbike mechanics and the general public with relevant information on maintenance and safety practices.

BY YAW KYEI