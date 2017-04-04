Book on how to study, write an examination launched

A book on how to study and write an examination successfully has been launched in Accra with an admonition to students that there is no shortcut to examination success.

According to Mr Dominic deGraft Aidoo, England-based chartered accountant and author of the book, titled “Excel”, examination success required effective study and revision practices.

With five chapters and 131 pages, the book written basically for second cycle and tertiary students provides fundamental practical concepts and best practices for studying, revising and writing examinations.

Speaking at the launch, Mr deGraft Aidoo said he wrote the book in response to recent surge in examination malpractices in Ghana.

He said the malpractices were as result of factors such as ineffective study and revision practices adopted by students and lack of effective technique in writing examinations.

Others, he said were erroneous belief among students that they could pass examinations without studying or would excel with special examination pens and charms.

Recounting how he changed schools until he was able to pass his O’Levels, Mr Aidoo said preparation for any examination started from the moment the subject was taught in class and urged parents to help their children excel in their examination.

He said some percentage of the revenue accrued from the sale of the book at the event would be used to support a four-year-old boy who needs GH₵55,000 to undergo a cancer surgery.

Prof. Mrs Rosemond Boohene, Dean of Centre for International Education, University of Cape Coast, who wrote the forward for the book said candidates must adequately prepare before examination to prevent undue pressure.

Prof. Tim Acquah-Hayford, associate professor of Marketing Communication at the University of Education, Winneba recommended the book for use by all students.

By Jonathan Donkor