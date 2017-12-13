Bomfeh: Antidote to corruption doesn’t lie with Special Prosecutor

Addressing the issue of corruption by CDD-Ghana, James Kwabena Bomfeh, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has urged the government to act expeditiously in the fight against corruption.

According to him, “it shouldn’t be mere”rhetoric” by the government by paying lip service to the fight against corruption and the remedy to fight corruption in Ghana doesn’t lie with the office of Special Prosecutor.

Mr Bomfeh, also known as Kabila asked the President to “take action immediately to sanction previous and incumbent government officials who are found culpable of corruption.

“The fight against corruption must not be rhetoric, my position is the fight against corruption which the antidote cannot be in the establishment of an office of the Special Prosecutor,” he stressed.

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on the government to seize the current pro-anti-corruption political atmosphere to tackle corruption with urgency.

A statement issued in Accra, said, “Government needs to take decisive and concrete action on the growing list of corruption cases in the country.

“It should seize the current pro-anti-corruption political atmosphere to speed up action on the growing list of corruption cases in the country.

“Take advantage of the collective public support in the fight against corruption to tackle pervasive corruption in Ghana,” the statement added. –peacefmonline.com