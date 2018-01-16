Bomb scare: Police arrest 3 suspects

Three persons who were in possession of seven explosive items alleged to be grenades (bomb) have been arrested by police.

They are Abdul Karim, 30, described as notorious land guard, Ismail Ali Musah, 31, believed to member of Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) and Osman Alhassan 33, a Malian. They are currently in Police custody assisting in investigations.

The explosives were intercepted by the Odorkor Police based on intelligence.

The source close to the police said Karim was arrested at Ablekuma Agape in Accra, with the hand grenades, adding that he (Karim) led the police to arrest Musah , (supplier of the grenade) and Alhassan at Kata Hostel at Nyamekye in Accra.

They are believed to have already sold some arms and ammunitions to the Ghanaian community.

The Ghanaian Times was informed by its sources that efforts were under way to extend investigations to communities for retrieval of such arms, the source said.

Meanwhile the Director -General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP David Eklu, in a press release said the Police were investigating the matter in coordination with other relevant agencies.

He therefore, assured the public to remain calm, adding that police was continuously working to ensure public safety.

ACP Eklu called on the public to provide vital information to the police.

“Anybody with information related to the case under investigation is urged to promptly call 191 on all networks or 18555 on Vodafone and MTN,” he added.

Security experts and analysis have on a number of occasions raised the red flag and drawn the attention of security agencies of possible infiltration of elements of ISIS into the country.

A 25-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Nazer Noetei Alema was, two years ago reported tohave joined the ISIS and later killed in the Syrian city of Homs.

Ghana security system was put into red alert following a prophecy of the head of the SCOAN that something nasty was about to happen to the country.

Terrorists believed to have links with terrorist group in the North Africa and the Middle East carried out separate attacks in Burkina Faso and La Cote d’ Ivoire.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong