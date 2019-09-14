Bola Ray to host Shatta Wale’s Reign Concert

It would be a nostalgic scene as ace broadcaster and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Excellent In Broadcasting (EIB), Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, affectionately called Bola Ray, resumes Master of Ceremony (MC) duties at Shatta Wale’s Reign Concert.

The event, which is scheduled for October 19 at the Fantasy Dome, would also mark the release of ‘Wonder Boy’ album, the 3rd studio album from Shatta Wale.

Speaking to The Spectator, Shatta Wale’s Manager, Chris Koney disclosed that the team settled on Bola Ray due of his experience and expertise as an MC over the years.

He added that Bola Ray appeals to the youth and the corporate bodies, and bringing him on board was a step in the right direction, considering the positioning of Shatta Wale’s brand.

Mr Koney said with Bola and other packages being put in place ahead of the show, fans should expect an amazing show on the day.

He added that very soon, Shatta Wale would embark on a media tour, and pay courtesy calls on industry players to discuss strategies in changing the narrative to improve the fortunes of the music industry.

He confirmed that the likes of Kuame Eugene, Kidi, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Fella Makafui, J.Derobie and Joey B in addition to a surprise artiste would support Shatta Wale on the day.

This notwithstanding, he noted that upcoming artistes would also be given the platform to prove their mettle.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme