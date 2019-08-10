Bless Kwabena Boateng drops ‘Moonlight’

Sensational highlife singer, Bless Kwabena Boateng, popularly known by his stage name Bless, would drop the much anticipated track dubbed ‘Moonlight’ on Monday.

The track, which would be released alongside its video on the same day, was produced by Kindee.

The song, he noted, was a ballad and taught men to appreciate women without breaking their heart.

Bless indicated that the society was saturated with lots of disappointment, heartbreaks and ingrates, and called on men to be cautious about their actions in order not to lose a loved one.

He said some men did not value a loved one till they lose the person, adding that, “Once you find a woman with a good heart, keep her and let her know she is your moonlight, do not wait for the time the person walks out of your life before realising she was a light in your dark world.”

The ‘chochomucho’ hit maker urged fans and music lovers to watch out for the upcoming track and grab a copy once it becomes available on all the main entertainment mainstream media to keep his brand high in the industry.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE