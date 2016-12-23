Black Queens chase Sports Minister …For unpaid bonuses

Ghana Black Queens yesterday staged a demonstration to demand payment of bonuses owed them the entire year.

Reports suggested that the original date of Wednesday for the protest was pushed to yesterday following an appeal from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi to hold on and wait for government to pay.

But unconvinced about the attitude of authorities to fulfil an earlier promise to pay, the players, led by skipper Samira Sulemana hit the street yesterday to demand the $25,000 owed each player.

The amount accrued from matches played for the Olympic Games qualifiers, an Africa Women’s Championship (AWC) qualification games against Tunisia plus actual participation at the AWC where they emerged bronze medal winners.

According to the team’s skipper, the posture of the ministry only suggests that they were not ready to pay the money owed the players and would match to every quarter that has something to do with the game until they are listened to and are paid.

That, perhaps, explains why the players first stormed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) where they vowed to and moved to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) where their hope of meeting the sector minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye was dashed with the news that he was locked up in a meeting in Parliament.

The players pursued to the offices of Parliament to learn to their suprise that, there was no such meeting and headed back to the ministry to meet the minister.

With uncertainty over the whereabout of the minister as of press time, the players vowed to match to the Flagstaff House to inform the President of their predicament.

Samira said, “it is clear they are just avoiding us. We were told at the ministry earlier that the minister was locked up in a meeting in Parliament; only to find out that he was actually at the ministry. We would continue to the Flagstaff House to present our petition to him if we don’t see the minister.”

“The President was the one who sent us to go and represent the nation so if we are back and his people are not treating us well, it would not be out of place to report to him.”

This is the latest of regular pay disputes that has seen the MoYS and players and officials clash, with coaches usually going unpaid and players boycotting training over unpaid bonuses.