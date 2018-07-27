Black Princesses ready for World Cup task – Coach Basigi

Yusif Basigi, Head Coach of the national U-20 female team, the Black Princesses, has said, the ongoing impasse in Ghana football, has not in any way affected the psyche and preparations of the team, despite the unexpected break.

The team went on an uncertain break due to the attempted dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) but were called back recently after the formation of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Liaison Team, led by Dr Kofi Amoah.

Basigi made this known to the GNA Sports at Prampram, when the Liaison Team visited the national teams ahead of their international assignments.

According to Basigi, the team was prepared and focused on the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament scheduled for France from August 5-24 and was never distracted by the issues.

“The current happenings in Ghana football has not affected us in anyway, the issues were above us and we don’t have to be thinking about them, but rather focus on our assignment in France.

“We did not take so much cognisance of it, because we don’t want to put so much of it in our heads to affect us. The only thing we did was to make sure the girls were focused, prepared and adhered to the training schedules we outlined for them,” he added.

Basigi assured Ghanaians of his team’s readiness for the task.

“The team is well conditioned and ready for action; the girls are highly determined and there is much hope Ghana would do well in France,” he added.

The Black Princesses would leave Ghana for France on Monday to fine tune for their Group A opener against France on August 5, 2018, before taking on Netherlands and New Zealand respectively. –GNA