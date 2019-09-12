Black Meteors pip Algeria to book Africa U-23 champs ticket

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has lauded the mentality of his players after pulling a win against Algeria to qualify for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Meteors beat the Algerians 1-0 with the only goal coming from the foot of Yaw Yeboah whose virtuoso display stunned the Algerians.

Having missed a penalty in the first leg 1-1 draw encounter which put Ghana’s participation in danger, Yeboah saved himself from the fans vilification when he undertook a solo move that saw him dribble past a number of Algerian players to plant the ball at the blind side of the goalkeeper for the only goal of the game.

Ghana, thus, advanced on a 2-1 aggregate.

”This game today showed the character of the boys. It wasn’t easy after the first game as most of them were really much done,” Tanko said in a post-match interview.

”It took us two to three days to psyche them up and make them believe that they can beat them in their home ground.

”So I have to commend the boys for their determination and dedication.” Ghana will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali for the November 8-22, 2019 tournament.