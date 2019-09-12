Hot!Sports

Black Meteors pip Algeria to book Africa U-23 champs ticket

September 12, 2019
0 285 Less than a minute
Players of the Black Meteors celebrate the win on Tuesday

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has lauded the mentality of his players after pulling a win against Algeria to qualify for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Meteors beat the Algerians 1-0 with the only goal coming from the foot of Yaw Yeboah whose virtuoso display stunned the Algerians.

Having missed a penalty in the first leg 1-1 draw encounter which put Ghana’s participation in danger, Yeboah saved himself from the fans vilification when he undertook a solo move that saw him dribble past a number of Algerian players to plant the ball at the blind side of the goalkeeper for the only goal of the game.

Ghana, thus, advanced on a 2-1 aggregate.

”This game today showed the character of the boys. It wasn’t easy after the first game as most of them were really much done,” Tanko said in a post-match interview.

”It took us two to three days to psyche them up and make them believe that they can beat them in their home ground.

”So I have to commend the boys for their determination and dedication.” Ghana will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali for the November 8-22, 2019 tournament.

Show More

Related Articles

Parents urged to dissuade children from handling mobile phones

September 12, 2019

Azamati gets hero’s welcome for exploits at AG, GFH

September 12, 2019

OTTN donates to Streets Academy

September 12, 2019

WISA launches 5th awards

September 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close