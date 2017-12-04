Black Maidens hammer Gambia

Ghana captain Mukarama Abdulai scored all the five goals as the Black Maidens hammered Gambia 5-1 in the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Northern Ladies attacker scored a brace in the first half to put the visiting side in a commanding lead in the first leg match played in Banjul. A lapse in concentration allowed Gambian attacker Fatoumata Sowe the space to pull one back before the break at the Independence Sports Stadium.

But after the break, Abdulai completed the massacre with another strike to finish off the Gambians and made the second leg a mere formality.

The Black Maidens will host the Gambians in the second leg in two weeks time at the Cape Coast Stadium.