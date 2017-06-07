Black Bombers reasssemble for Africa championship

The national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers have reassembled for the final phase of preparation for the Africa Boxing Championship in Congo Brazzaville.

Originally scheduled for May 27 to June 24, the organisers have fixed a new date of June 17-24, 2017 for which reason the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) invited the boxers to commence camping under reappointed head coach, Ofori Asare.

Asare became a casualty following the first reshuffle of the technical team under the administration of the late President of the federation, Gideon Quartey.

On his return, he would be expected to work with the likes of Coaches Lartekwei Lartey and Vincent Akai Nettey (Washington).

Information available from the corridors of the GBF indicates that over 12 boxers are currently training at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium with the aim of sharpening the rough edges of the boxers for the championship that serves as the first phase of qualifying to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Boxers who excel from the continental championship that is likely to attract over 200 amateur pugilists from all parts of Africa would earn automatic qualification to the 19th edition of the AIBA World Boxing Championship to be held in the German city of Hamburg.

Among boxers in camp are Akimos Annan Ampiah, Sulemana Tetteh Nettey, Samuel Yaw Addo, Abdul Wahid Omar, Jesse Lartey, Abubakari Quartey, Musah Rahaman Lawson, Issah Inusah, Majid Sulemana and Azumah Mohammed.

Out of the number, eight boxers would be selected for the championship and would be accompanied by five officials.

Mr George Lamptey, president of the GBF said the team was waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release funds for the championship.

He said the ministry has assured to support the federation to send boxers for the championship but are yet to hear again and pleaded with the Ministry to give the approval on time for the team to go early to acclimatise.

“We need to prepare well as we start another journey for the Olympics. It has been tough for us in recent times but I believe we can improve our fortunes. Our target is to qualify for the Olympics but that dream can be realised if we get the best of preparation here to excel at the Africa championship.

By Andrew Nortey