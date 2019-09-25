Bishop Herman College ‘76-’78 donates to alma mater

THE 1976-78 year group of Bishop Herman College (BIHECO), Kpando last Friday donated 50 mono desks worth GH¢10, 000 to their alma mater.

“This is in response to a recent request for classroom furniture by the school”, said Mr Prosper Bani, spokesman of the group.

He said that the year group had the welfare of the school at heart all the time, adding “Therefore, we will continue to support Bishop Herman College in various ways to facilitate learning and teaching in the school”.

Receiving the items, the headmaster, Mr Mathias Setornyo Attimah, thanked the ‘old boys’ for the donations, saying the gesture was timely and touching.

He urged other year groups to support the school in a similar way so that the furniture shortage and other problems facing the school would be over by 2020.

The headmaster renewed his appeal for help to renovate the deplorable four-kilometre road network on the campus.

During a tour of the campus by members of the year group, it emerged that the ceilings of the dining hall were falling apart posing serious danger to the students, compelling the school authorities to have the other hanging ceilings removed for safety reasons.

With an enrolment of more than 3 000, the students take turns to go to the dining hall which has a capacity of 500.

Meanwhile the library complex project which has been abandoned for years is now flooded.

Worse still, due to the leaky roof of the administrative block, the staff evacuate in times of rainfall.

Mr Bani said that the year group would be a mouthpiece of the school and work towards addressing the infrastructural deficit on the compound.

Pix: 1.Mr Bani (left) presenting one of the mono desks to the Mr Attimah while other members of the 1976-78 BIHECO year group look on

2. The falling ceilings of the dining hall