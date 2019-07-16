BIRDD officials pay courtesy call on former President Kufuor

Former President John Kufuor seated, and standing second from right is Mr Anane Agyei, Executive Director of Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) and other officials of the Institute.

This was when the BIRDD officials paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra to present to him a copy of a special biography of Dr K.A. Busia titled ‘K.A. Busia: A symbol of democracy’ and to formally invite him to the launch of the book on July 30 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Dr K.A. Busia was the Prime Minister of Ghana in the Second Republic of Ghana (September 3, 1969-January 13, 1972). His values on democracy and rural development continue to inspire generations.

BY TIMES REPORTER