Big shake-up in Police …COPs Dr Dampare, Christian Yohunu, Kofi Boakye reshuffled

The Police Administration has carried out a reshuffle in line with exigencies of effective management and operational control of the service.

The changes which take immediate effect come in the wake of public criticism against the police service following recent spate of armed robberies in the country.

It affected 11 senior police officers.

A release issued by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department and sighted by the Ghanaian Times indicates that the Director-General (DG) of Police Operation, (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare is now the DG of Research and Planning.

It also stated that Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu, the Director -General (DG) in charge of Special Duties now heads the Police Intelligence, whilst COP Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benin, Central Regional Commander now heads the Special Duties.

ACP Eklu said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Tuffour, Tema Regional Commander is now Volta Regional Commander.

DCOP Simon Afeku, Eastern Regional commander is now the DG General Operations and DCOP Paul Manly Awuni, DG Private Security Operations is now the Central Regional Commander.

The rest are DCOP Alphonse Adu Amankwa, Commander of Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit, Accra now moves to Eastern Region as the Regional Commander, whilst the Volta Regional Commander, DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh, now heads the Tema Regional Command.

ACP Eklu stated that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Fosu Ackaah, Commandant of the Police Academy is now in charge of the Central MTTU, Accra Region.

The release stated that ACP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Police intelligence and Professional and Standard Bureau (PIPS) is now the Director of National Operations, ACP Eric Winful of National Operations is now transferred to the Project Unit Police Headquarters.”

“The Police Administration requests the usual support of the public in the discharge of their duties of all these commanders and all other police officers,”ACP Eklu added

It is recalled that a number of robberies took place at various places in Accra and Tema in the last two days.

Four armed robbers attacked workers at an automobile company at the North Industrial Area on Tuesday and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The robbers were reported to have also shot a driver and snatched his vehicle.

Barley 24 hours later, a Lebanese was also shot dead at Tema and an amount of GH¢200,000 meant for salaries of workers was also taken away.

The deceased Ahmed Safiadeen, 54, a cashier at Delta Agro Company was returning to the office after he had withdrawn GH¢200,000 from the Tema Industrial Area Branch of Zenith Bank.