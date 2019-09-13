Big military-cum Police swoop on criminals: 354 suspects rounded up …in separate operations in Central, Western regions

A total of 354 suspected criminals were yesterday rounded up in separate joint police, military swoop at Budumburam near Kasoa, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and at European Town and Bosomtwe Sam Fishing Harbour, Sekondi, in the Western Region.

The exercise which was conducted in the early hours of yesterday aimed at clamping down on criminal activities to ensure security in the country, saw 141 suspected criminals, including 15 females arrested in the process.

They have been sent to the National Police Headquarters, in Accra, for screening and those found culpable to be taken through the legal process.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), David Eklu, in charge of the Public Affairs Directorate, said, the Police and its security counterparts had intensified the war against crime, by taking the fight to the doorsteps of criminals.

“The Police preventive measures employed shall include cordon and search, swoops, intelligence led operations among others adding that the exercise shall be replicated nationwide,” he stated.

ACP Eklu therefore entreated the public to provide vital information to assist the police fight crime.

From the Sekondi Naval Base, CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, reports that Thursday’s dawn joint operations conducted by security agencies was under the auspices of the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to check criminal activities in the Western Region.

As early as 4am, the exercise, code named ‘Operation Calm Life’ and controlled from Western Naval Command, deployed 400 personnel from the Navy, Airforce, police, prisons and immigration, into the coastal neighbourhoods of European Town and the Fishing Harbour, suburbs of Sekondi in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

An Airforce helicopter provided air aerial cover with naval support from the Navy and the Marine police.

At least 213 suspected criminals, comprising 194 males and 19 females arrested in the process would be screened with those found culpable and be made to face prosecution.

The Deputy Western Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edmond Ohene Bosompem, told journalists that quantities of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, toffees and alcoholic beverages said to be laced with narcotic substances and tablets suspected to be tramadol were seized.

The joint security swoop succeeded in the seizure of three television sets, five laptop computers, two decoders, gaming machines, quantities of condoms and GH¢23,997.50 cash.

ACP Bosompem explained that the operation followed recent reported cases of kidnappings, armed robbery, murder, drug related cases and other offences which had become “worrisome but also of great security concerns”.

He said law enforcement agencies were mandated to ensure that people within the region were well protected to conduct their legitimate businesses.

“Our intelligence has identified other areas within the regions where such criminal activities are being perpetrated. Operations will be carried out in due course,” ACP Bosompem added.

He encouraged the public especially property owners, co-tenants and opinion leaders to volunteer credible information to the police since “crime prevention is a collective and shared responsibility”.

The Deputy Police Commander said that criminals in the region might be operating with other gangs elsewhere and preparing to launch attacks on citizens in the Western Region.

He indicated that, apart from the swoops, the police would continue to embark on its public education programmes with supports from the media.

Commenting on the demolishing of illegal structures dotted along coastal areas of European Town and the Bosomtwe Sam Fishing Harbour, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Isaac Osei-Kufour said, that matter would have to be authorised by city authorities.

This, he believed would instill sanity in the two areas which had become ‘harbours’ for criminals.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YERENKYI