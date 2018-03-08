B&FP holds seminar for entrepreneurs

The maiden edition of Business & Finance Partnership (B&FP) seminar has been held in Accra as part of efforts to address the challenges facing entrepreneurs in the country.

Organised by Global Teletrade Ghana in collaboration with UTIC Group Kharkov of Ukraine, the event saw industry players discuss issues challenging startup companies with regards to communication and finance.

It also provided the opportunity for businesses to present their products and services to patrons, while networking and sharing ideas.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Manager of Teletrade Ghana, Evans Nana Arkoh Frempong Oware urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of financial opportunities available to grow their businesses without going to the bank for loans.

Through training by Teletrade, he said, it was possible for entrepreneurs to start their businesses without going to the banks for loans.

“This is to create the awareness among the entrepreneur fraternity that they can start businesses and earn their own incomes. Teletrade Ghana can train entrepreneurs on the forex market, which is the investment market where they would need just an hour or two to get their profit online after opening an account with Teletrade Ghana,” he stated.

He added that, the platform have businesses from countries including China, US and Dubai online, which startups could get connected to do business and make money.

“We are concerned about how entrepreneurs keep failing; the training guarantees them the opportunity to run their businesses without relying on financial institutions. If you have an account with us, your principal would be intact, it is only your profit that will run your business for you,” he stressed.

He added that, it was important the entrepreneurs take advantage of technology to expand their businesses to global heights.

Addressing the issue of communication, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UTIC Group, Ukraine, Ghislain Tiny said vibrant and more online communication skills by entrepreneurs will ensure they spread their respective business tentacles, stating that, businesses could expand if they were well promoted, using recent technology including social media platforms.

Teletrade Ghana is a partner of Teletrade Group of Companies which is a famous broker, providing access to trade and financial consultation services for a wide range of financial market.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE