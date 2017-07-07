Beware of Iranian scientist – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has tasked the new board for Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) to review the commission’s relationship with Mehran Tavakoli Keshe, an Iranian scientist.

Keshie Foundation, belonging to the scientist, last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GAEC following which it was announced this year that it would build the first Space Research Centre in Ghana to enable the country travel to space by next year.

However, according to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, checks on his background and scientific activities over the world had revealed that some of his theories and inventions lacked scientific basis and therefore could not be trusted.

Swearing in the seven-member board in Accra yesterday, he said the Iranian scientist should not have been allowed to set camp in the Atomic Commission in the first place and that the country would build its own space programme when it is ready to travel to space.

“The President is concerned and I think that the board should see to it that we review our relationship with this foreigner, who, in the first place should not have been allowed to set camp in the atomic space”, he stated.

Chaired by Dr Kwaku Aning, President’s nominee, members include Director-General of the Commission, Prof. Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko; Prof. Alexander Kwadwo Nyarko (University of Ghana, Legon) and Madam Isabel Louisa Boaten (Legal Practitioner).

Others are Mr Joseph Sowa Okpoti (former deputy chief executive officer, Volta River Authority), Dr Robert Adjaye (energy provider consultant) and Mrs Levina Owusu.

Giving details of one of the inventions of the scientist, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said he produced a certain liquid which he claimed could cure hypertension and diabetes and was selling it for 10 dollars per bottle.

He said though the scientist claimed the liquid had been approved by Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the GSA had refuted his claim, saying the liquid was just water.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said government had plans to deal with e-waste following the passage of the e-waste law passed last year and that all agencies must ensure that their activities were in the ambit of the laws.

In view of this, he charged the commission to review its agreement with all entities in relation with e-waste and reminded the board that all contracts with foreign entities should be checked by the Attorney General to avoid mistakes.

He asked the board to commit their expertise based on which they were selected, to help the commission surmount its numerous challenges and help facilitate the country’s efforts to make the most out of nuclear energy.

Dr Aning, for his part, stressed the importance of nuclear energy, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for giving them the opportunity to serve and pledged the commitment of board members to work to improve the country’s gains in the sector.

