Best way to stop Sterling ﻿is break his leg – Kosovo manager

Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has joked that the best way to stop England winger Raheem Sterling could be to break his legs when the two sides meet.

The Manchester City star is set to start in Pristina as his country complete their successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, in which he has found the net eight times, after sitting out the recent home match against Montenegro following an altercation with Joe Gomez.

Sterling scored one and set up three others in a 5-3 win over the Kosovans in September and Challandes was asked about the threat posed by the former Liverpool man.

“Secondly, if I am Sterling I think in this game I must show good behaviour. I think if Kosovo play against England and we know exactly the offensive potential, we have no individual answer – it is only collective work.

“It is clear if we remember the first game in England, if Sterling has so much space it is impossible to stop him because what he did in that game, it was 460 metres with high intensity.

“The most intense player for the Czech Republic was 200 metres, even that is a good score. Only as a team can we do and can we find a solution. Or we break the leg!

“But that is not our style, we are too nice – we are a team who are very, very, very nice but it is not a problem if we play together.” – Eurosport