Best teacher awards to be rebranded

The Ministry of Education has reiterated its plans to rebrand the National Best Teacher and School Awards scheme, to attract more sponsors and heighten teacher motivation.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Ms Barbara Asher Ayisi, who made the remarks during a visit to the Essenco Professional Publication (EPP) book shop yesterday at Legon, Accra, stated that her outfit would promote activities that would help applaud the efforts of teachers in the country.

She expressed gratitude to EPP for supporting the programme over the years and appealed to the group to sustain its scholarship scheme for needy school children.

Ms Ayisi assured the publication firm of the ministry’s readiness to create attractive platforms to make it visible to customers before, during and after the award ceremony.

She said the ministry viewed the awards as a motivation for teachers, and a way to show appreciation for their hard work.

Ms Ayisi advised teachers to continue to give of their best because “every sacrifice you make today will not go unnoticed.”

The general manager of EPP books services, Millicent Brookman-Amissah, expressed gratitude to the deputy minister for her visit, and recommended that scholarships for teachers should be added to the awards scheme.

She stated that teachers deserved the best that was why her outfit constantly supported the National Teachers Awards ceremony.

“EPP will always be available to support this laudable initiative, to make our teachers feel honoured and appreciated,” Ms Brookman-Amissah said, and asked corporate bodies and individuals to emulate EPP’s step by sponsoring the award ceremony.

By Raissa Sambou and Elvis Andoh