Bernard Amankwah gears up for Celebration of His Grace

The National Theatre would come alive on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at this year’s Celebration of His Grace XII.

The live concert experience which is the 12th edition, is scheduled to commence at 5pm.

Speaking to The Spectator, the host of the event, Bernard Amankwah urged patrons to be at the venue in their numbers and expect a miracle in their lives.

He said, his team had put in place all the necessary measures for a thrilling event at the National Theatre.

For him, this would be a Holy Ghost party, where yokes would be broken, and testimonies would be the portion of patrons.

Aside the performance of Bernard Amankwah, one of Ghana’s finest, the Hosanna hitmaker, KODA, would have his turn to thrill the gathering.

The anointing would be taken to another level with Pastor Nana Yaw, affectionately called, MOG.

To ensure an overflow of anointing, Pastor Roderick Agyekum, together with the TY Crew, The Martyrs Family, and the Presence Band, would also lead the patrons in a spirit-filled praise and worship.

‘Celebration of His Grace’, since its inception in 2007, had seen some of Ghana’s biggest artistes including Irene Logan, Jackie Mpare, Alabaster Box, Ekuba Yankey and Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, graced the platform.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme